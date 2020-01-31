GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.76 ($31.12).

Shares of G1A opened at €27.76 ($32.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

