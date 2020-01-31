Gems Hits Market Cap of $225,101.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Gems has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $225,101.00 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.02871161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00121532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,160,779,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.