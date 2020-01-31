General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $175.43. 1,139,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.