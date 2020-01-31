General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $175.43. 1,139,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit