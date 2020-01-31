General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 77,912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

