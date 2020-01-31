General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 77,912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit