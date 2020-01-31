General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in General Mills by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

