Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

GCO traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,613. Genesco has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesco by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

