Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

