Genesis Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 36,791 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,732 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. 20,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,185. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 248,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after buying an additional 163,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.