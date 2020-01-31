Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Gentex stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

