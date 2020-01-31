Giant Market Capitalization Achieves $89,687.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Giant has a market capitalization of $89,687.00 and $3,271.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.59, $13.92, $10.42 and $70.83. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019949 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,913,437 coins and its circulating supply is 6,913,433 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

