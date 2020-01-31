Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ROCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,819. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
