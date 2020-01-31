Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,819. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

