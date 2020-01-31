Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Global Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.