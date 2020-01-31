Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 2.7%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.40, 13,596 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 428,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit