Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

