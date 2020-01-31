Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

