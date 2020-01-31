GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.34. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 7,280 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.