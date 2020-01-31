Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 11,444 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,936,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,249,484. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.