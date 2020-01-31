Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 2,545 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

