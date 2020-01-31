Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 6,427 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

