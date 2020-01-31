Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $974.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.