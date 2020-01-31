Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of GMLP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 886,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

