Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $4.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSS. Clarus Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of GSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,325. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

