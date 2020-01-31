Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post $37.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.45 million and the lowest is $36.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $149.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.22 million to $150.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $218.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,755. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $851.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

