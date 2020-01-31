Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.