Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Graham updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE GHM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 72,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Graham has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $190.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

