GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

