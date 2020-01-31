Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30, 1,608,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,043,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 186.27% and a negative net margin of 922.62%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

