Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GURE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

