Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of LYB traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 262,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

