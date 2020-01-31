Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

