Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

