Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 57,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.