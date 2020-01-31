Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 72,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,155. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

