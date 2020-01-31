Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 473 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,549.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

