Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

