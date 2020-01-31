Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

