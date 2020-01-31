Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $142,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.55. 63,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

