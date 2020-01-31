Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $43.91 on Friday, reaching $422.93. 288,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.26. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In other news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

