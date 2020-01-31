Harbor Island Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 3.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,995,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 193,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.