HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 232,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

