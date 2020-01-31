HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,300. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

