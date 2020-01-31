Hargreaves Services plc (HSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSP opened at GBX 313 ($4.12) on Friday. Hargreaves Services has a twelve month low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of $100.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.85.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham acquired 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

