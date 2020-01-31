Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.