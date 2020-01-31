Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Shares Up 13.3%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 685,965 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 493,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harte Gold Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

