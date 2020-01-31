Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $58.25. 10,167,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

