Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $213.52. 2,142,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

