Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,178,000 after buying an additional 242,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. 43,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

