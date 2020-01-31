Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $15.71 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.