Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 214,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

