Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.